Parliament fails to transact business as Opposition MPs protest over police action

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Amid the chaos, the government introduced the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill-2026, though there is still lack of clarity on whether the legislation will come up for discussion on July 28 or not under the prevailing situation inside Parliament.

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The government on Monday tried to make the Opposition see reason and feelers were sent to floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties to allow discussion on the bill, which entails stringent provisions against paper leaks. However, till the time of going to press, there were no clear indications on the Opposition's plans for July 28.

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While there were reports that the stalemate has ended with Speaker Om Birla having convinced all political parties' leaders to discuss the Bill to amend the anti-paper leak law, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, when asked on Monday evening regarding who would be initiating the discussion on his party's behalf on the bill, said that first it has to be decided whether the discussion will start or not.

Another senior lawmaker from the Opposition was non committal when asked by this newspaper whether Lok Sabha will function on Tuesday, saying that a call will be taken in the meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders on the morning of July 28.

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Meanwhile both Houses of Parliament did not transact any business amid Opposition's protests against use of force against protesting students last week at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Despite Birla asking both the treasury and opposition to arrive at a consensus by 5 pm on running the House and even assured of giving ample time to discuss the bill, continuous sloganeering by the Congress-led opposition led to the adjournment of Lok Sabha for the day.

Rajya Sabha too was adjourned amid repeated protests by Congress and other INDIA bloc parties on the issue of police crackdown on students.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha that all the members want to speak on the anti-paper leak bill and the Speaker was ready to give enough time for its discussion, however the Congress is not allowing this to happen.

"Your image among the youth has already fallen, yet you don't want to discuss the youth's future," Rijiju said amid chaos, as TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti adjourned the House for the day.