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Home / India / Parl no longer reflects people’s will, democratic framework requires redesign, says MP Tewari

Parl no longer reflects people’s will, democratic framework requires redesign, says MP Tewari

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Shekhar Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. Tribune file
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Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday argued that India’s democratic and constitutional framework requires a fundamental redesign, contending that Parliament and other legislative institutions have steadily lost their ability to perform their constitutionally mandated functions.

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His remarks come against the backdrop of repeated Opposition demonstrations, frequent adjournments and declining legislative business during recent sessions of Parliament.

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Tewari said Parliament and other legislative bodies had increasingly become arenas for political confrontation aimed at capturing executive power rather than discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

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“If Parliament and other legislative institutions continue to remain gladiatorial arenas to seize executive power, they will keep plumbing to the unfathomable depths of a moral, political and constitutional nadir — a process that commenced in the early 1990s and hasn’t stopped ever since,” he said.

Pointing to the declining number of sittings, the Congress leader said the first Lok Sabha (1952-57) met for 135 days, while the 17th Lok Sabha functioned for only 55 days. Of those, he claimed, nearly 30 to 35 days were affected by disruptions. He said that the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabhas also recorded poor legislative functioning.

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Tewari said the current 18th Lok Sabha could surpass its predecessor in terms of legislative paralysis if the present trend continues.

Calling for a comprehensive review of India’s democratic and constitutional architecture, he claimed that representative institutions had become increasingly redundant.

“That is why there is need to have a fundamental relook at India’s democratic and constitutional structure as we are not a democracy anymore today since the representative institutions of the will of the people are all but redundant,” he said.

He further alleged that the system had effectively been reduced to “a two-horse system” comprising “an arbitrary executive and a judiciary that appoints its own judges notwithstanding the Memorandum of Procedure”.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 20 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. It has witnessed repeated disruptions as the Opposition parties have continued to press the Centre on a range of issues, affecting the functioning of both Houses.

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