Parl panel recommends strict regulation of sugar content in infant food products

A parliamentary panel has suggested that the sugar content in various categories of infant food products be carefully regulated and aligned with recommended dietary limits.

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It also strongly recommended the introduction of a mandatory sugar-level classification framework under the front-of-pack nutrition labelling regime, based on clearly defined and scientifically derived thresholds aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) guidance, to facilitate immediate recognition by consumers.

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The draft of suggestions from the panel comes against the backdrop of concerns in certain quarters about the quality and sugar content in infant food products, which are generally considered as a supplement to breast milk.

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The committee has also asked the government to conduct periodic scientific review of the sugar threshold limit in infant nutrition.

It also directed the food regulator to accord 'priority enforcement status' for infant and baby food products, with a defined minimum percentage of annual inspections and sampling reserved for this segment.

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The Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has presented a report on 'Regulation of Packaged Commodities with Specific Reference to Sugar Content in Baby Products and other Food Products' in Parliament.

The panel also suggested that the government strengthen monitoring mechanisms, ensure adherence to nutritional guidelines, and also to promote formulations with minimal or no added sugars.

In case food products meant for infants and children contain added sugar in any form, the panel said, those products should mandatorIly carry "clear and prominent front-of-pack declaration".

"The label should state the presence of added sugar in grams per serving, along with its percentage contribution to the daily energy requirement of the target age group," it said.

The committee said the requisite amendments should be made in the respective acts, rules and regulations, if there is any need.

The report mentioned that WHO recommends reducing the intake of free sugars to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake for both adults and children, and suggests that a further reduction below 5 per cent may provide additional health benefits.

That apart, ICMR, in its Dietary Guidelines, 2024, recommends limiting sugar intake to 25 grams per day. Added sugar provides no nutritive value other than calories, according to the ICMR.

The report mentioned that during 2024-25, more than 4 lakh inspections were conducted across the country by state governments and FSSAI regional offices, including about 1,100 inspections on units involved in foods for infants.

Infant food businesses are categorised as high-risk under the Risk-Based Inspection System (RBIS). Each food safety officer has a monthly target of at least 10 inspections and 25 samples.

"While inspection mechanisms are robust in aggregate terms, inspections specifically relating to infant foods constitute a relatively small proportion of total inspections, despite infants representing the most vulnerable consumer group," the committee added.