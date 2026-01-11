DT
Home / India / Parl panel seeks feedback on three key Bills

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
The Budget session begins with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha chamber. File
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to examine three key Bills has invited memoranda, suggestions and feedback from the public, experts, non-governmental organisations and institutions.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, is examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20, 2025, and were subsequently referred to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee on November 12, 2025.

The committee has said that all submissions will form part of its official records and will be treated as “confidential”, enjoying the privileges of the committee. Individuals or organisations wishing to appear before the committee, in addition to submitting memoranda, have been asked to clearly indicate their intent.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill proposes the disqualification of Union and State Ministers, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, who face criminal charges carrying a punishment of five years or more, or detention exceeding 30 days.

