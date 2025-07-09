DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Parl panel seeks mechanism to restrict surge in airfares

Parl panel seeks mechanism to restrict surge in airfares

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Several MPs cutting across party lines on Tuesday during a high-level parliamentary panel meeting sought a mechanism under which airfares should not be allowed to rise beyond a certain limit.

Advertisement

Addressing the lawmakers’ concern on multifold hike in air tickets, especially during exigencies and festival seasons, civil aviation ministry officials are learnt to have told them that there is a provision where during exceptional circumstances, the government retains intervention rights to keep fares in check. Citing examples, civil officials are learnt to have quoted instances during the Covid-19 pandemic, Maha Kumbh earlier this year or during natural disasters, when despite markets being liberalised, the government intervened to keep air fares under check and prevent excessive fare hikes to safeguard public interest.

The issue came up for discussion during the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, which had met to discuss the issue of “levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges on public infrastructure and other public utilities”. It had summoned top officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry, Directorate General Civil Aviation, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, Airports Authority of India, AAI and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Meanwhile, the committee was also informed that the probe into last month’s Ahmedabad Air India plane crash is still going on, and that the decoding of data from the black box of the ill-fated aircraft was done by investigators.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts