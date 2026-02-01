DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Parl panel slams Cong's 'shirtless protest' at AI summit

Parl panel slams Cong's 'shirtless protest' at AI summit

Passes resolution condeming act, says it damaged India's image globally

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 12:40 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Sansad TV/PTI file
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, passed a resolution on Tuesday strongly condemning the disruption at the India AI Impact Summit. There, members of the Congress Youth Wing staged a “shirtless protest”. The committee deemed the act inappropriate and damaging to India’s global image.

Advertisement

Members from across party lines called the protest an attempt to embarrass the nation before foreign delegates and international representatives at the summit.

Advertisement

The panel met to record oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the Demands for Grants (2026–27).

Some of the members of the committee include Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Saket Gokhale of the All India Trinamool Congress, Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal, Devesh Shakya of the Samajwadi Party, Appalanaidu Kalisetti of the Telugu Desam Party, S Supongmeren Jamir of the Congress, C N Annadurai of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Advertisement

The resolution which was posted by Nishikant Dubey on his X handle stating "We are against hooliganism" termed the India AI Impact Summit a "grand success".

According to the resolution, companies announced investments worth over $200 billion in India’s AI sector. Among them, Google committed to setting up a major data centre in India and pledged to lay a direct subsea cable link between India and the United States to strengthen digital connectivity.

The committee placed on record its appreciation for the successful organisation of the summit by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It also strongly condemned the unfortunate incident that occurred at the summit venue on February 20, 2026.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts