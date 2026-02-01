Advertisement

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, passed a resolution on Tuesday strongly condemning the disruption at the India AI Impact Summit. There, members of the Congress Youth Wing staged a “shirtless protest”. The committee deemed the act inappropriate and damaging to India’s global image.

Members from across party lines called the protest an attempt to embarrass the nation before foreign delegates and international representatives at the summit.

The panel met to record oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the Demands for Grants (2026–27).

Some of the members of the committee include Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Saket Gokhale of the All India Trinamool Congress, Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal, Devesh Shakya of the Samajwadi Party, Appalanaidu Kalisetti of the Telugu Desam Party, S Supongmeren Jamir of the Congress, C N Annadurai of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The resolution which was posted by Nishikant Dubey on his X handle stating "We are against hooliganism" termed the India AI Impact Summit a "grand success".

According to the resolution, companies announced investments worth over $200 billion in India’s AI sector. Among them, Google committed to setting up a major data centre in India and pledged to lay a direct subsea cable link between India and the United States to strengthen digital connectivity.

The committee placed on record its appreciation for the successful organisation of the summit by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It also strongly condemned the unfortunate incident that occurred at the summit venue on February 20, 2026.