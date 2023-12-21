Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

PTI

New Delhi, December 21

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed after a brief discussion a Bill which seeks to establish a mechanism to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Responding to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the 1991 Act on the service conditions of the CEC and the ECs was a half-baked attempt and the present Bill covers the areas left out by the previous legislations.

The Bill was then passed by a voice vote.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha