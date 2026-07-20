DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Parliament Monsoon Session begins amid Opposition uproar; both Houses adjourned

Parliament Monsoon Session begins amid Opposition uproar; both Houses adjourned

Lok Sabha adjourned twice amid sloganeering; Rajya Sabha also adjourned as Opposition targets Centre over multiple issues

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:15 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House. PTI file
Advertisement

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha being adjourned till noon amid uproar by Opposition members.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after Opposition members created a ruckus over a series of issues soon after Question Hour began, forcing Speaker Om Birla to suspend proceedings. However, the disruption continued after the House reconvened at noon, leading to a second adjournment till 12.30 pm.

Advertisement

As Opposition MPs raised slogans, Birla repeatedly urged them to maintain order and allow the House to function.

Advertisement

“Parliament is the supreme body of democracy. I request you to follow the rules. Please do not bring posters and placards into the House,” the Speaker said.

“This is Question Hour. It is not right to raise slogans. You do not want the House to function,” he remarked before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.

Advertisement

The House had begun the day with obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Maj Gen B C Khanduri (Retd), K P Dhanapalan and Pyare Lal Sankhwar.

The Speaker also paid tributes to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar.

The disruption came amid indications of an aggressive Opposition strategy for the session.

Ahead of the proceedings, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would act as the “voice of the people” and seek answers from the Narendra Modi government on a range of issues.

In a post on X, Kharge demanded an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities relating to donations made for the Ram Mandir, sought the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks, and criticised the government's ethanol-blending policy, alleging it had adversely affected vehicle owners.

He also said the Opposition would raise several other issues and scrutinise key Bills during the session, asserting that it would hold the government accountable on matters affecting the public.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were also adjourned, with the House set to resume at 12 pm.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts