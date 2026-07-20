Parliament Monsoon Session begins amid Opposition uproar; both Houses adjourned

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha being adjourned till noon amid uproar by Opposition members.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after Opposition members created a ruckus over a series of issues soon after Question Hour began, forcing Speaker Om Birla to suspend proceedings. However, the disruption continued after the House reconvened at noon, leading to a second adjournment till 12.30 pm.

Advertisement

As Opposition MPs raised slogans, Birla repeatedly urged them to maintain order and allow the House to function.

Advertisement

“Parliament is the supreme body of democracy. I request you to follow the rules. Please do not bring posters and placards into the House,” the Speaker said.

“This is Question Hour. It is not right to raise slogans. You do not want the House to function,” he remarked before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.

Advertisement

The House had begun the day with obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Maj Gen B C Khanduri (Retd), K P Dhanapalan and Pyare Lal Sankhwar.

The Speaker also paid tributes to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar.

The disruption came amid indications of an aggressive Opposition strategy for the session.

Ahead of the proceedings, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would act as the “voice of the people” and seek answers from the Narendra Modi government on a range of issues.

In a post on X, Kharge demanded an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities relating to donations made for the Ram Mandir, sought the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks, and criticised the government's ethanol-blending policy, alleging it had adversely affected vehicle owners.

He also said the Opposition would raise several other issues and scrutinise key Bills during the session, asserting that it would hold the government accountable on matters affecting the public.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were also adjourned, with the House set to resume at 12 pm.