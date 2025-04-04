DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Parliament nod to Waqf Bill a 'watershed moment': PM Modi     

Parliament nod to Waqf Bill a 'watershed moment': PM Modi     

He said India would now enter an era where the framework would be more modern and sensitive to social justice
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:42 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi. File photo
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as a "watershed moment" in the country's collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth.

He said this would particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity.

In posts on X, he said the waqf system for decades had been synonymous with the lack of transparency and accountability, especially harming the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims.

Advertisement

He said, "The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth." He added that the legislations passed by Parliament would boost transparency and also safeguard people's rights.

PM Modi said India would now enter an era where the framework would be more modern and sensitive to social justice.

Advertisement

He said, "On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India." The Prime Minister thanked all members of Parliament who participated in the parliamentary and committee discussions, voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations. He offered special thanks to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee.

He said, "Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed."

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill last night, a day after the Lok Sabha had given the contentious draft law, opposed strongly by a united opposition, its approval.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper