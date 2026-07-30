DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Parliament passes anti-paper leak bill

Parliament passes anti-paper leak bill

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is cleared by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha amid Opposition walkout, a day after it is passed by the Lok Sabha

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Proceedings under way in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Parliament on Thursday gave its approval to a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law, prescribing stricter punishment, with the government saying it is proceeding on the major issues affecting students and sought cooperation from all sections to deal with the problem.

Advertisement

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was cleared by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha amid Opposition walkout, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

According to the bill, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Advertisement

For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

The amendment bill seeks to empower all the state governments and Union Territories administrations to designate any court of session to be a special fast-track court to try offences under the proposed law.

Advertisement

It also provides that the proceedings in such courts are continued on a day-to-day basis and the trial is completed within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet.

The bill also empowers the central government to constitute a special task force for investigation of any offence, if necessary.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts