Parliament passes Bill tightening delayed birth, death registration norms amid Opposition uproar

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The Bill amends the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, by tightening the process for registrations made after long delays while retaining the existing framework for timely registration.

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Under the amended law, births or deaths reported after one year but within two years of occurrence can be registered only after approval from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate, following verification of the claim.

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For registrations sought after more than two years, approval from a Judicial Magistrate First Class will be mandatory before the event can be entered into official records.

Replying to the debate, Rai said the amendments were aimed at plugging loopholes that could allow delayed registrations to be misused. He said the government wanted every birth and death to be recorded promptly while preventing manipulation of official records for vested interests. The minister added that the changes only strengthen safeguards for delayed registrations and do not alter the broader registration mechanism.

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Citing improvements in the civil registration system, Rai said birth registration had increased from around 86.6 per cent in 2014 to over 99 per cent in 2024, while death registration rose from nearly 72.5 per cent to 99.4 per cent during the same period. He said the country was moving towards universal and accurate registration of births and deaths.

During the debate, BJP MP Darshana Singh said birth and death registration forms the foundation of a citizen's legal identity and argued that the amendments would make the system more transparent, efficient and technology-driven.

However, BJD MP Dr Santrupt Misra questioned the requirement of obtaining an order from a Judicial Magistrate for registrations delayed beyond two years, saying courts were already burdened with pending cases and such matters need not be routed through the judiciary.

YSRCP member Meda Raghunadha Reddy backed the Bill, saying stronger safeguards would help prevent identity fraud while reinforcing the integrity of the country's civil registration system.

Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, TMC's Mamata Thakur, BRS member Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju and AIADMK member M Dhanapal also participated in the discussion.

Earlier in the day the Upper House was adjourned amidst demands with both sides accusing each other of disrespecting Lord Ram over the Ram Temple donation theft issue and demanding an apology.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the Parliament over allegations relating to donation theft. Kharge said the issue was directly linked to the faith of millions of devotees.

Kharge said the Trust was constituted by the Centre, with its formation announced by the Prime Minister in Parliament. He noted that the Centre had transferred over 70 acres of land to the Trust and that Modi had attended all major events connected with the temple, from the ‘bhoomi pujan’ to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

He said the Prime Minister should come to the House and explain where agencies such as the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department were. He also said those responsible for the plunder in the name of Lord Shri Ram should apologise to the nation and stop misleading the public.

Later, speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Kharge said the Opposition had demanded that the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha allow discussions under the relevant rules on the Ram Temple donation theft and the police excesses against students.

Kharge also accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for being consistently absent from the House.