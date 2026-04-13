Parliament passes CAPF Bill as BSF cadre review languishes for decades

Even as the Centre was preparing the controversial Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, which bypasses last year’s Supreme Court order directing it to systematically reduce the deputation of IPS officers to top posts in paramilitary forces and conduct a cadre review within six months, the Home Ministry told a parliamentary panel that a review of the BSF’s Group B and C (general duty) cadre is underway.

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The parliamentary panel, however, expressed concern over the delay in completing the cadre review of the BSF’s Group B and C (general duty) personnel, pending since 1965.

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It noted that the prolonged delay has deprived a large section of personnel of timely promotional avenues and retirement benefits, adversely affecting morale within the force.

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The Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs directed the Home Ministry to complete the cadre review in a time-bound manner, with strict monitoring and accountability mechanisms. The observation was made in its report on the Ministry’s Demands for Grants (2025-26), presented in Parliament on March 17 — just a fortnight before the CAPF Bill was passed on April 2.

The panel also asked the ministry to consider institutionalizing an automatic review cycle with clearly defined timelines to ensure sustained workforce planning, job satisfaction, and operational effectiveness.

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The ministry, in its response, informed the committee that the BSF cadre review was under active consideration with the Finance Ministry and that steps were being taken to fast-track approvals. Officials added that the cadre review of Group B and C posts in the Assam Rifles is also under inter-ministerial consultation.

Just days after the report was tabled, Parliament passed the CAPF (General Administration) Bill despite opposition from political parties and CAPF personnel. The legislation bypasses the Supreme Court’s 2025 judgment directing the Centre to reduce IPS deputation in paramilitary forces and complete cadre reviews across all CAPFs, including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF, and SSB, within six months.

The review was originally due in 2021 but was delayed. Despite having its review petition against the May 2025 Supreme Court order dismissed, the Centre proceeded with the Bill, which runs counter to the spirit of the judgment. The law seeks to formalise the deputation of IPS officers to top posts across paramilitary forces, potentially increasing their presence in the senior leadership of CAPFs.