Parliament proceedings washed out for 2nd consecutive day amid Opposition protest

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For the second day in succession, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha saw repeated adjournments amid consistent interruptions caused by the Opposition’s protests.

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The deadlock continued as the Opposition members demanded discussions on the NEET paper leak and the police crackdown on the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest and their proposed march to Parliament in New Delhi on July 20.

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The Houses were adjourned several times within minutes of convening before proceedings were called off for the day. The continued disruptions reflected the widening political divide, with the Opposition pressing for accountability while the government stuck to the scheduled legislative business.

Meanwhile, ahead of the day’s proceedings, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by several Opposition MPs, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to allow a discussion on what he described as the “brutality unleashed” on students and the government’s “complete lack of accountability” over the examination crisis.

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Birla is said to have indicated to the Opposition that he would get back to them on the matter, sources said.

Outside the Parliament premises, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sanjay Singh, staged a protest and raised slogans against the police action on July 20 demonstration.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, as soon as the House took up the first question at 11 am, Opposition members started raising slogans on the NEET paper leak and police baton-charge on protesting students.

Birla assured the members that they would get to raise their issues as per rules.

Later, as soon as the House resembled at 12 noon, the Opposition members started raising slogans. As repeated request by the Chair to the Opposition members to return to their seats failed to elicit a positive response, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

When the House met again, the protests and sloganeering by the Opposition continued. BJP MP Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, appealed to the Opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

However, the appeal was ignored by the Opposition members, leading to the chair announcing adjournment of the House for the day.