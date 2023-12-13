Parliament security breach: What do we know so far — 10 points

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 13

In a major security breach, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from public gallery on Wednesday. Here’s what we know so far about this unprecedented incident.

1. The security breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

2. Two persons jumped into Lok Sabha chamber from visitors’ gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-colour smoke.

3. The incident triggered panic among MPs and the House was adjourned.

4. Outside Parliament, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke.

5. Delhi Police suspect involvement of two more people along with four who have already been arrested, sources said.

6. Two persons who entered Lok Sabha chamber shouted slogans like ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ (dictatorship will not be allowed).

7. They were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff.

8. The four arrested suspects have been identified as Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde.

9. Sources said Delhi Police have detained fifth suspect from Gurugram.

10. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

With PTI inputs

#Lok Sabha