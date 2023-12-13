Parliament security breach: What do we know so far — 10 points

Chandigarh, December 13
In a major security breach, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from public gallery on Wednesday. Here’s what we know so far about this unprecedented incident.
1. The security breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.
2. Two persons jumped into Lok Sabha chamber from visitors’ gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-colour smoke.
3. The incident triggered panic among MPs and the House was adjourned.
4. Outside Parliament, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke.
5. Delhi Police suspect involvement of two more people along with four who have already been arrested, sources said.
6. Two persons who entered Lok Sabha chamber shouted slogans like ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ (dictatorship will not be allowed).
7. They were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff.
8. The four arrested suspects have been identified as Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde.
9. Sources said Delhi Police have detained fifth suspect from Gurugram.
10. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
With PTI inputs
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...