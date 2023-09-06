 Parliament session likely to begin in old building on September 18, shift to new structure next day : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Parliament session likely to begin in old building on September 18, shift to new structure next day

Parliament session likely to begin in old building on September 18, shift to new structure next day

Shift to new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, considered auspicious to make new beginnings

Parliament session likely to begin in old building on September 18, shift to new structure next day

A view of New Parliament Building (right) and Old Parliament Building (left), in New Delhi. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, September 6

The upcoming Parliament session on September 18 is likely to begin in the old building and shift to the new structure the next day, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the shift to the new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, considered auspicious to make new beginnings.

The 10-day long Ganesh festival begins on September 19.

They said the agenda for the week-long session of Parliament is expected to be finalised after the G20 Leaders’ Summit from September 9-10.

The clarification comes amid opposition protest over ‘no clarity’ on the agenda for the upcoming Parliament session. The Congress had urged the Centre to maintain transparency and not keep the country in the dark over the agenda of the session.

In a letter to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the central government has followed the relevant rules and procedures in convening the session of Parliament from September 18-22.

Joshi said there was no convention of consulting political parties before convening the session of Parliament.

Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the special session and to raise nine issues, including violence in Manipur and price rise, for discussion during it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

2
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

3
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

5
Chandigarh

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

6
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

7
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

8
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

9
Punjab

Will AAP, Congress tie up in Punjab? No clarity yet

10
Musings

The senior who didn’t put on airs

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Manipur: Protesters gather at Phougakchao Ikhai, try to break through Army barricades to reach their deserted houses

Tension in Manipur as protesters defy curfew, over 25 injured in police crackdown

‘Hundreds of Meiteis, who fled their homes at Torbung after ...

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur

The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...

We know how to fight alone, win and run govt: Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

The Punjab CM was speaking on INDIA's seat-sharing strategy ...

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

Modi, it is learnt, advised ministers to refrain from speaki...

Jatinder Singh of NSUI elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

Ranmeekjot Kaur of Sath wins vice-president's post, Deepak G...


Cities

View All

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Lawyers protest over tehsildar's 'misconduct'

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Jatinder Singh of NSUI elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

Chandigarh: AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Sanawar Montessori School celebrates Janmashtami with fervour

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on September 11

Five youths gang rape minor girl in Gurugram

Delhi: Singapore-bound Indian passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Double suicide in Jalandhar: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Police cane-charge protesters outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured