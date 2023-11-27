Parliament soul of democracy, can't be overridden: V-P

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said Parliament is the soul of democracy and its supremacy is not amenable to any intervention from the executive or the judiciary.

Addressing a Constitution Day event here, he said, “Sovereignty of Parliament is synonymous with sovereignty of the nation and it is impregnable. Any incursion into the exclusive domain of Parliament will be a constitutional aberration and antithetical to democratic essence and values.”

He further said for the country’s continual growth, the executive, judiciary and the legislature “must generate collaborative discourse and not confrontational perception”.

He also attacked those who criticise the government, as he said without taking any names that every time something great happens in the country, some people engage in acts of demeaning its institutions. He also described the Emergency, imposed in 1975, as the “darkest period” in the history of independent India.

