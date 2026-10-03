Trinamool Congress objects to ‘blackout’ in parliamentary panel recast

Trinamool Congress leaders in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, Derek O’Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday wrote to the House Chairpersons, objecting to what they termed a “complete blackout” of the party in the recast of parliamentary panels notified today.

O’Brien said of the eight Parliamentary Standing Committees under the jurisdiction of the Rajya Sabha, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) had not been given the chairpersonship of even one committee.

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“In the Rajya Sabha, the BJP is the largest party, followed by the Congress and the Trinamool Congress. And yet, the chairpersonship, which we held in 2024-25 and 2025-26, has been taken away,” O’Brien said.

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“This is not the first time we have been treated in this manner. In 2019, when we were also the third-largest party in the Rajya Sabha, we were deprived. That was rectified a few years later, and now it is back to square one,” he said.

His remarks came after Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen lost the headship of the Commerce Committee to BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi.

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In a separate letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Abhishek Banerjee objected to the appointment of rebel TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as chairperson of the Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers in place of TMC’s Kirti Azad.

“The Member appointed is among the 20 Members against whom disqualification petitions remain pending before you under the Tenth Schedule. The Sansad website continues to show 28 Lok Sabha Members belonging to AITC. The Member appointed, however, claims affiliation with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) through a purported merger disputed in the pending disqualification proceedings.

“Under which party affiliation has this chairmanship been allotted?” Banerjee asked.