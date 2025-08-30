DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Parliamentary disruptions are a loss for MPs, not govt: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Parliamentary disruptions are a loss for MPs, not govt: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

He said pressure must be applied if a party leader shows no interest in debates and discussions and instead resorts to ruckus and political theatrics
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:23 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Tribune file
Advertisement

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said pressure must be applied if a party leader shows no interest in debates and discussions and instead resorts to ruckus and political theatrics, as it ultimately harms the Members of Parliament. The Minister also advised younger MPs to resist orders from their leaders to disrupt the House.

Advertisement

Addressing advocates of the Karnataka High Court on ‘Parliamentary System in the Largest Democracy in the World’, Rijiju said, “Pressure must be generated if the leader of a party is not interested in any debates and discussion except creating ruckus and political drama to create a narrative.” According to him, the disruptions in the Parliament result in a loss for the MPs, not the government, which enjoys majority.

“The government will push through its bills whenever required, but the loss is for the members, particularly opposition MPs,” he said.

Advertisement

Citing the recently concluded monsoon session, he said that for three weeks he kept urging opposition parties to join the discussion.

“The list of business comes up every morning. The matters to be discussed are fixed, the timings are fixed, but the opposition party is guided by its leader’s intention, and the House gets disrupted. So I told them, please think about it and take part in the discussion,” Rijiju explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts