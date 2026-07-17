Parliamentary panel defers adoption of report on Bill to remove detained PM, CMs amid reservations from Opposition MPs

The Joint Parliamentary Committee deliberating the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers detained for 30 straight days on serious charges, on Friday decided to put the adoption of its draft report on hold. The panel cited the need to hold wider consultations on the matter since the issue was of national importance.

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However, sources that were aware of developments indicated that the decision to put the adoption of the Bill's draft report on hold was taken amid pressure from Opposition members. The panel is likely to seek more time from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to finalise its report on the Bill.

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BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, told reporters after the meeting that there were five recommendations before the committee, which were to be passed before adopting the draft report on the Bill.

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"However once we started discussing the recommendations, it was unanimously felt by all the members that the draft report be kept on hold as there is a need to hold more deliberations and consultations with wider range of stakeholders as it's a national cause and unanimity has to be there," she said.

Sarangi said that Opposition parties who refused to be a part of the joint panel had also been kept in the loop regarding the matter. Incidentally, the adoption of draft report on the Bill was listed as the agenda of the joint committee for Friday (July 17).

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According to sources privy to details, several Opposition members, including AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP from YSR Congress S Niranjan Reddy, had raised objections pertaining to various clauses of the Bill during the meeting, which apparently led to a point where the committee decided "unanimously" to put the adoption of the draft report on hold.

Sources further said that apart from Opposition members, several BJP members are learnt to have objected to one of the key recommendations of the panel, which suggested that the Bill's “removal” and ”cease to be a Minister” terminology be substituted with “suspension”.

Members are learnt to have questioned the recommendation on the ground that whether a political leader should get any relief in terms of holding a ministerial office if he or she is suspended or is on bail. The question was put before Home Ministry officials who had been deposed before the panel on Friday. According to sources, the Home Ministry officials' responses did not satisfy several members of the panel.