Parliamentary panel flags delay in India-Bangladesh border demarcation, seeks JBC meet

The parliamentary committee on External Affairs has expressed concern over the lack of progress in completing the residual demarcation of the India-Bangladesh boundary, particularly in sensitive areas such as the Sundarbans, and has urged the government to convene the Joint Boundary Conference (JBC) at the earliest to prepare a time-bound roadmap for resolving pending issues.

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In its action-taken report on the subject “Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship”, the Committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, noted that while the landmark Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) of 2015 had resolved one of the most complex outstanding issues between the two countries, some stretches of the international boundary remained pending for demarcation.

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The panel said it was “surprising” that the latest engagement cited by the Ministry of External Affairs was the fifth JBC held in Dhaka in November 2022, with no details provided on subsequent follow-up action.

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“The Committee finds it surprising that the most recent engagement cited dates back to the 5th Joint Boundary Conference held in Dhaka on 5 November 2022, with no indication of any follow-up in the intervening period,” the report said.

The panel said the government’s response did not provide information on the current status of pending demarcation and sought a “more detailed and updated response” from the Ministry.

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It stressed that completion of the remaining boundary demarcation, especially in the Sundarbans region, was critical as it had direct implications for border management, local communities and bilateral trust.

The Committee urged the Ministry to ensure that meetings under the JBC are held more regularly and directed that tangible progress on the issue be communicated to it.

The MEA, in its response, had stated that the international boundary along the Bangladesh border had been demarcated in most areas, while demarcation in a few remaining stretches was “under consideration at the appropriate level”.

The Ministry had said that the pending issues continued to be discussed through institutional mechanisms, including the JBC, and cited the fifth conference held between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka from November 21-23, 2022.