Parliamentary panel never discussed UPI fee: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

His intervention came amid claims that Congress MPs on the committee had earlier supported a sustainable revenue model for UPI without recording dissent.

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“The Parliament Standing Committee on Finance has not discussed the UPI tax proposal that the Modi government has recently announced,” Gogoi said, adding that the Department of Financial Services had no specific proposal before the committee when its representatives appeared before it.

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The Assam Congress chief argued that the new policy would hurt small merchants, vendors and entrepreneurs while benefiting large American corporations, and demanded its withdrawal.

“Roll back ‘UPI tax’. Stop surrendering,” he told PM Modi.

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The row follows NPCI's decision to introduce a 0.4 per cent MDR on specified merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15. The charge will be paid by merchants, not customers, while person-to-person transactions will continue to remain free. The government has also directed banks and payment providers not to pass the fee on to consumers.

Gogoi also backed Congress communications chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh's broader attack on the decision. Ramesh has alleged that recent legislative changes removed the statutory guarantee of zero charges for all UPI transactions, creating room for MDR on higher-value merchant payments.

Ramesh rejected the government's argument that a revenue mechanism was required to make the UPI ecosystem financially sustainable. Pointing to the RBI's Rs 2.86 lakh crore surplus transfer to the Centre in 2025-26, he argued that only a fraction of that amount would be required to support the country's digital payment infrastructure.

The Congress has also sought to bring an American angle into the controversy. Ramesh referred to the US Trade Representative's 2026 report and questioned whether changes to the UPI regime were connected to concerns in Washington over India's digital payment policies.

He alleged that free UPI and RuPay transactions had created competitive challenges for international card networks such as Visa and Mastercard, and asked whether the Modi government was opening more space for American payment companies under US pressure.