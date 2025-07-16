DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Parliamentary panel on Income Tax Bill adopts report, makes 285 suggestions

Parliamentary panel on Income Tax Bill adopts report, makes 285 suggestions

Report of the Select Committee will be presented to the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon session
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:05 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The government aims to implement the new Income Tax law from April 1, 2026. PTI file
Advertisement

A Parliamentary panel examining the Income Tax Bill-2025 on Wednesday made 285 suggestions on the draft legislation that seeks to modernise and simplify the country's tax laws.

Advertisement

The Select Committee of the Lok Sabha to examine the Income Tax Bill-2025, chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, adopted the report on the draft law, which will be presented to the House on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon session.

“We have made 285 suggestions to the Bill,” a committee member said when asked about the report on the Income Tax Bill.

Advertisement

The member said the report of the Select Committee will be presented to the Lok Sabha on Monday and the bill is likely to be passed in the Monsoon session.

After the submission of the report by the Committee, the government will consider recommendations and if required, then will take approval from the Cabinet before moving the bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

The government aims to implement the new Income Tax law from April 1, 2026.

According to the government, the new Bill aims to simplify language, eliminate redundancy, and streamline procedures and processes to enhance the taxpayer experience.

Once enacted, the new Bill will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961 which came into force from April 1, 1962.

The 1961 Act has been amended 65 times and more than 4,000 amendments have been made to its various provisions.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts