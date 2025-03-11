Parliamentary panel seeks action to boost women’s representation in CAPFs

Almost a decade after the central government reserved up to 33 per cent vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for women, the representation of women personnel in these forces remain way below target, prompting a key parliamentary panel to urge the government for taking remedial steps.

As of January 2025, women personnel comprised just 4.48 per cent of the posted strength in the six CAPFs that function under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In January 2016, the government had implemented a policy reserving 33 per cent of constable positions in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and 14 to 15 percent in Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), specifically for women.

“The committee notes that actual representation remains below target. Therefore, it recommends targeted recruitment drives for women, particularly in CRPF and CISF,” Parliament’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs said in its report tabled on March 10.

The committee also emphasised uniform access to support facilities across all units and the importance of robust mechanisms to address workplace issues, including zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment.

“To further improve women’s progression, the committee recommends creating mentorship programmes and leadership development initiatives. It also suggests exploring flexible deployment options or soft postings during specific life stages to enhance retention,” the report said, while noting the government’s positive steps to enhance women’s representation in CAPFs, including reservations and supportive initiatives like fee exemptions and childcare facilities.

The CAPFs comprise three border guarding forces – BSF, SSB and ITBP, and two non-border guarding forces – CRPF and CISF, besides the Assam Rifles, which functions under the operational control of the Army and has a dual role of internal security in the north-east and guarding the India-Myanmar border.

The combined strength of women in the three border guarding forces is 4.37 per cent of their posted strength, while in the two non-border guarding forces it is 4.63 per cent. In the Assam Rifles, it is 4 per cent, according to the official MHA data.

With 11,404 constables, BSF has the highest strength of women in its rank and file followed by CISF with 10,629 and CRPF with 10,086. There are 4,116 women constables in the SSB, 3,722 in ITBP and 2,513 in the Assam Rifles.

The overall sanctioned strength of CAPFs is 10,59,674, while the posted strength as of January 2025 is 9,47,981, accounting for a shortfall of 10.54 per cent. The report stated that recruitment and joining for about 43,000 posts is underway while the process of filling up another about 45,000 posts has been initiated.