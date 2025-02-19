DT
PT
Parliamentary panel seeks ministry's response on legal measures after SC criticism of Allahbadia's comments

Parliamentary panel seeks ministry's response on legal measures after SC criticism of Allahbadia’s comments

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes to the ministry's secretary S Krishnan
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:53 PM Feb 19, 2025 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
Citing the Supreme Court's stern words against vulgarity in the Ranveer Allahbadia case, a parliamentary panel on Wednesday asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to submit a note on the efficacy of existing laws in dealing with such cases and any amendment needed to bring online platforms under legal scrutiny.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to the ministry's secretary S Krishnan over the issue.

It said, "In the light of the above and growing incidents of misuse of digital and social media platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is requested to send a brief note to this committee on the efficacy of existing laws to deal with such cases and need to amend the existing laws/IT Act, 2000, in order to bring such platforms under legal scrutiny."

This is needed to "safeguard the societal values and protect the dignity of women and children" while adhering to the creative expression and freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution, the missive added.

The ministry has been asked to submit its note by February 25 and treat the matter as "most urgent", it added.

