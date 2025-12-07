DT
Home / India / Parliamentary panel to summon airline executives, regulator over flight disruptions

Parliamentary panel to summon airline executives, regulator over flight disruptions

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday sent notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras, seeking explanation

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Passengers check updates on the display board amid IndiGo flight disruptions, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, December 6, 2025. PTI
A Parliamentary panel is likely to summon top executives of private airlines and the civil aviation regulator over the mass cancellation of IndiGo flights that has left thousands of travellers stranded across the country's airports.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, is likely to seek an explanation from top executives of airlines and officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation about the cause of disruption in air services and possible solutions.

A member said the panel has taken serious note of the difficulties faced by thousands of passengers due to disruption in air services.

Even Parliamentarians, who were in the national capital for the Winter Session, faced the brunt of flight cancellations by IndiGo and delays by other airlines, the panel member said.

Several MPs also received complaints from people about air fares shooting up due to the scenario.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, who is not part of the standing committee on transport, has demanded setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a judicial inquiry into the large-scale disruption of flights.

IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day even as efforts were on to normalise operations.

The aviation regulator, DGCA, on Saturday sent notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras, seeking explanation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo said the Board of Interglobe Aviation, its parent company, has set up a Crisis Management Group, which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation.

The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it said.

