Parliament's Winter session likely to commence in second week of December: Sources

PTI

New Delhi, November 8

The Winter session of Parliament is likely to commence in the second week of December and could conclude ahead of Christmas, sources said on Wednesday. The session, they said, could commence days after the counting of votes in five states on December 3.

Three key bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

The Winter session usually commence in the third week of November and concludes ahead of December 25. Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Introduced in Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on a par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.