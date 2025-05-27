Part of all-party delegation to Kuwait, Ghulam Nabi Azad admitted to hospital

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, was admitted to a hospital amid the group's visit to Kuwait.

Taking to X, Panda talked about Azad's health condition, saying, "Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures. His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden. We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria."