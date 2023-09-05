Parties declare assets worth Rs 8,829 crore

New Delhi, September 4
The total assets declared by eight national parties in 2021-22 was Rs 8,829.16 crore, up from Rs 7,297.62 crore during 2020-21, poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in its report.
The eight parties analysed include the BJP, INC, NCP, BSP, CPI, CPI(M), AITC and NPEP.
Rs 103.55 cr total liabilities declared for FY 2020-21 by national parties.
Congress declared liabilities worth Rs 71.58 crore, the highest, followed by CPI(M) with Rs 16.109 crore, the ADR said.
The total capital/reserve fund set aside by the national parties during FY 2020-21 was Rs 7,194 crore, and Rs 8,766 crore for FY 2021-22.
