Parul University hosts convocation for International students with S Jaishankar as chief guest

Vadodara-based Parul University held its Special Convocation Ceremony for Foreign National Graduates, with Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The event celebrated the academic accomplishments and cultural contributions of international students from over 20+ countries. The event marked the formal graduation of 720 international students. The ceremony was attended by over 600 graduates, and the event brought together a total of more than 2,700 international students, 100+ parents, and 20 foreign officials and dignitaries, with a gathering of 6,000+ attendees.

Currently, Parul University is home to over 4,500 international students from different countries, including Nepal, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Ghana, Lesotho, Myanmar, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Zambia, Bhutan, and Mauritius.

Jaishankar addressed the gathering with a speech on the importance of international cooperation, education, and India’s role in a connected world. In his keynote address, he said, “Develop strong habits earlier in life and avoid becoming shallow. It is a competitive world and we thrive to win but do not stoop low even if others do. Take on more responsibility because there is no better teacher than the world.”

Parul University’s president, Dr Devanshu Patel, said, “These students are the future diplomats of knowledge, innovation, and cross-cultural unity. We were honoured to have Dr Jaishankar words remind us all of the power of diplomacy, education, and cross-cultural understanding in shaping a better future.”