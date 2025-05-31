DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Parul University hosts convocation for International students with S Jaishankar as chief guest

Parul University hosts convocation for International students with S Jaishankar as chief guest

The event marked the formal graduation of 720 international students
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:27 PM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara-based Parul University held its Special Convocation Ceremony for Foreign National Graduates, with Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The event celebrated the academic accomplishments and cultural contributions of international students from over 20+ countries. The event marked the formal graduation of 720 international students. The ceremony was attended by over 600 graduates, and the event brought together a total of more than 2,700 international students, 100+ parents, and 20 foreign officials and dignitaries, with a gathering of 6,000+ attendees.

Advertisement

Currently, Parul University is home to over 4,500 international students from different countries, including Nepal, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Ghana, Lesotho, Myanmar, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Zambia, Bhutan, and Mauritius.

Jaishankar addressed the gathering with a speech on the importance of international cooperation, education, and India’s role in a connected world. In his keynote address, he said, “Develop strong habits earlier in life and avoid becoming shallow. It is a competitive world and we thrive to win but do not stoop low even if others do. Take on more responsibility because there is no better teacher than the world.”

Advertisement

Parul University’s president, Dr Devanshu Patel, said, “These students are the future diplomats of knowledge, innovation, and cross-cultural unity. We were honoured to have Dr Jaishankar words remind us all of the power of diplomacy, education, and cross-cultural understanding in shaping a better future.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts