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Home / India / Passenger accidentally touches emergency door of flight at Hyderabad airport; deboarded

Passenger accidentally touches emergency door of flight at Hyderabad airport; deboarded

The passenger accidentally touched the exit door handle while adjusting the seat

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 01:04 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The incident happened on Thursday when the flight from Hyderabad to Kadapa was to take-off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Pic: iStock
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A 35-year-old passenger was deboarded from a flight at the international airport here after he accidentally touched the emergency exit door handle of the aircraft, triggering a sensor alarm, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday when the flight from Hyderabad to Kadapa was to take-off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), they said.

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"The passenger accidentally touched the exit door handle while adjusting the seat, when the flight was static, activating the sensor alarm. He was deboarded by the airline staff," a police official at RGIA Police Outpost said.

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The passenger was handed over to police. After enquiry, it was revealed that he unintentionally touched the emergency exit, the official said, adding a letter was taken from the passenger and he was let off.

No case was registered, police said.

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