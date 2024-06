Passenger booked for smoking in toilet of Delhi-Mumbai flight

PTI

Mumbai, June 28

A case has been registered against a 38-year-old man after he smoked in the lavatory of a Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening on an IndiGo flight from the country's national capital to the financial capital, the official said.

The flight, carrying 176 passengers, took off from Delhi airport around 5.15 pm. About 50 minutes before landing at Mumbai airport, Khalil Kajammul Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, went to the toilet, he said.

The cabin crew was alerted by smoke sensors after Khan smoked a cigarette in the toilet, the official said.

When he came out, the crew inspected the lavatory and found a matchstick and a cigarette stub. They informed their superiors, the official said. Upon being questioned by the crew, Khan admitted to smoking in the lavatory, he said.

After the plane landed at Mumbai airport, the matter was reported to security personnel and Khan was taken to Sahar police station. A case has been registered against him under the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules, the official added.

