DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Passenger caught with 48 highly venomous snakes at Mumbai airport

Passenger caught with 48 highly venomous snakes at Mumbai airport

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has ordered that reptiles be sent back to where they had been brought from, as per provisions of Wildlife Protection Act       
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:45 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via iStock
Advertisement

An Indian who arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Thailand was found to be carrying 48 highly venomous snakes and five turtles, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Customs officials intercepted the passenger on Saturday night after he got down from a flight from Bangkok, he said.

During a search of his baggage, the Customs officials discovered 48 highly venomous viper snakes and five turtles, he said.

Advertisement

A team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) assisted in the identification and handling of these species, he said.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has ordered that the reptiles be sent back to the country from where they had been brought, as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, the official added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts