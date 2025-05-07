DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Passenger deplaned from Air India flight amid ‘Operation Sindoor’ alert          

Passenger deplaned from Air India flight amid ‘Operation Sindoor’ alert          

The passenger was travelling on flight AI-2820 from Bengaluru to New Delhi
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 08:17 PM May 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. PTI
Advertisement

Amid heightened security across the country, a passenger was de-boarded from an Air India flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Wednesday evening, airport sources said.

The passenger was travelling on flight AI-2820 from Bengaluru to New Delhi.

Before the flight could take off at 6.05 pm, the passenger, whose identity has been withheld, was offloaded due to security-related concerns.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, an Air India official told PTI, "We are aware of the incident but will not share any details."

"There must have been a reason for de-boarding the passenger. It's not something done routinely. There were specific concerns which we are not in a position to disclose," the official added.

Advertisement

Security has been tightened at KIA, as at airports across the country, in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'—India's air strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to "avenge" the killing of Indian tourists in Pahalgam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper