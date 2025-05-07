Passenger deplaned from Air India flight amid ‘Operation Sindoor’ alert
Amid heightened security across the country, a passenger was de-boarded from an Air India flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Wednesday evening, airport sources said.
The passenger was travelling on flight AI-2820 from Bengaluru to New Delhi.
Before the flight could take off at 6.05 pm, the passenger, whose identity has been withheld, was offloaded due to security-related concerns.
Confirming the incident, an Air India official told PTI, "We are aware of the incident but will not share any details."
"There must have been a reason for de-boarding the passenger. It's not something done routinely. There were specific concerns which we are not in a position to disclose," the official added.
Security has been tightened at KIA, as at airports across the country, in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'—India's air strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to "avenge" the killing of Indian tourists in Pahalgam.