Passenger from Bangkok arrested at Mumbai airport for carrying drugs worth Rs 14.5 crore   

Passenger from Bangkok arrested at Mumbai airport for carrying drugs worth Rs 14.5 crore   

The anti-drug operation was conducted by the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs in the early hours of Wednesday
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Customs sleuths have seized over 14 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 14.5 crore concealed in the trolley bag of a passenger who arrived at the Mumbai airport from Bangkok, officials said on Thursday.

The anti-drug operation was conducted by the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

Based on the spot profiling, the Customs officials intercepted the passenger who landed at the airport here, he said.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs personnel recovered 14.5 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an approximately value of Rs 14.5 crore in the illicit drug market, the official said.

The passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

