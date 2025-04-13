DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Passenger held with Rs 6.3 crore gold hidden in shoes at Mumbai airport

Passenger held with Rs 6.3 crore gold hidden in shoes at Mumbai airport

In a follow-up action, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths also arrest a prospective buyer, who was part of the gold smuggling syndicate
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:35 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a passenger from Mumbai airport after seizing gold valued at Rs 6.3 crore which he concealed in his shoes, an official said.

In a follow-up action, the DRI sleuths also arrested here a prospective buyer, who was part of the gold smuggling syndicate, the official said on Saturday.

Based on specific information, officials from the apex anti-smuggling agency intercepted a passenger after he arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here from Bangkok.

Advertisement

A search led to the recovery of 6.7 kg of smuggled gold bars valued at Rs 6.3 crore, hidden in the shoes he was wearing and he was arrested, the official said.

During his questioning, the name of a prospective buyer of the smuggled yellow metal came up and the latter was also subsequently arrested, the official added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper