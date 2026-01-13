DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Passengers deplaned from Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru flight after last-minute glitch

Passengers deplaned from Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru flight after last-minute glitch

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft held up for over an hour after issue detected ahead of departure

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:38 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
“Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight—QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport," a passenger said. File Photo
Advertisement

Passengers on board an Akasa Air flight from Pune for Bengaluru were deplaned on Tuesday after remaining seated inside the aircraft for almost one and a half hours due to a last-minute glitch detected in the Boeing 737 MAX plane, a source said.

Advertisement

The flight was scheduled to depart from Pune at 8.50 am, and boarding started around 8.10 am, a passenger onboard the glitch-hit Boeing aircraft said.

Advertisement

“Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight—QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport. Passengers had boarded the aircraft and the flight was getting ready for departure when some technical issue was reported in the aircraft at the last minute. Later all the passengers were deplaned,” the passenger told PTI from Pune.

Advertisement

The revised time of departure has not been announced, the passenger said.

Akasa Air spokesperson was not available for comments.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts