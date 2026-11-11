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Home / India / Passengers have a narrow escape as Kolkata-Sairang train derails in Assam

Passengers have a narrow escape as Kolkata-Sairang train derails in Assam

The incident occurs at around 6.54 am

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:55 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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All passengers are safe and are being transported to their destinations by an alternative train. Photo for representation
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A locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam on Wednesday morning, prompting the Northeast Frontier Railway to launch relief and rescue operations.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, the CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

The incident occurred at around 6.54 am when Train No 13125, Kolkata-Sairang Express, was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train. The loco pilot failed to control the train's speed, resulting in the derailment.

All passengers are safe and are being transported to their destinations by an alternative train. The General Manager, along with other senior officials, has proceeded to the site to oversee relief and restoration operations, the official added.

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