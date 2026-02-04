DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / Passengers left stranded as flight bound for Mumbai cancelled

Passengers left stranded as flight bound for Mumbai cancelled

Lack of prior intimation on flight cancellation causes chaos at airport; passengers scramble for alternatives

PTI
Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Updated At : 11:04 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Passengers were left stranded at the airport here as a private air carrier bound for Mumbai was cancelled ahead of its journey, airport authorities said on Wednesday.

Some of the passengers who had connecting flights from Mumbai to other destinations decided to book other flights on their own in order to continue their journey.

According to airport authorities, the passengers had come to the airport around 6 am on Wednesday to board the flight scheduled for departure at 8.45 am to Mumbai.

However, it was announced that the flight has been cancelled, they said.

According to the airline’s Wednesday flight status update, the Mumbai service has been cancelled. On the website, the private air carrier did not disclose the reason yet for the disruption in the service.

Since passengers were not aware of the development, they were left stranded at the airport and had to take up other alternative measures, sources in Airport said.

