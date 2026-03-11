Passive euthanasia: SC moved by ‘unwavering dedication’, ‘unyielding support’ of Harish Rana’s parents, siblings

While allowing the first-ever passive euthanasia in India, the Supreme Court on Wednesday heaped praise on the family of Harish Rana for their ‘unwavering dedication’, and ‘unyielding support’ to him while he remained in a vegetative state since 2013.

Noting that the case highlighted how unforgiving life can be, a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan said, “We note with immense respect that the applicant’s parents and siblings have stood as unyielding pillars of support. They have exhausted every effort to care for him and continue to do so with unwavering dedication. We can only place on record our deepest appreciation for their boundless love, endurance, and kindness in the face of such adversity.”

Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice JB Pardiwala said, “To Harish’s family, we want to acknowledge the deep emotional weight this decision carries. This decision can feel like an act of surrender, but we believe it is, in truth, an act of profound compassion and courage. You are not giving up on your son. You are allowing him to leave with dignity. It reflects the depth of your selfless love and devotion towards him.”

He wrote, “Among the manifold truths about human existence that this case reveals, the most enduring is the resilience of love. In our considered opinion, the greatest tragedy in life is not death, but abandonment.”

The Bench said, “Despite the catastrophic tragedy that struck the applicant (Harish), his family never left his side. He has been cared for, protected, and cherished at every moment. To us, this unwavering vigil is a testament to the true meaning of love. To love someone is to care for them not just in times of joy, but in their saddest and darkest hours. It is to care for them even when the horizon is devoid of hope. It is to stand by them as they prepare to cross the threshold into the beyond. Ultimately, to love is nothing but to care deeply, softly, and endlessly.”

Justice Viswanathan, who wrote a separate concurring judgment, said, “Now that the legal aspect of the matter is concluded, a mention needs to be made of the love and affection by which the parents and the siblings have nursed Harish for the last more than 12 years. Harish has been in a vegetative state but the parents and siblings have left no stone unturned in ensuring best treatment for Harish.

“It is only when the matter reached a point of no return, that to relieve Harish from what he is undergoing they have resorted to this legal course of action. One can only imagine the agony they would have undergone during this period,” Justice Viswanathan said.

“On the implementation of this order, it is not as if their agony will be entirely wiped off. However, the distress that they experience due to what Harish is undergoing will at least be over. Though the judgment is not based on this aspect and has proceeded on the applicable legal principles by keeping the best interest of Harish, it will be very naive to ignore this harsh reality,” Justice Viswanathan said.

“Throughout the adjudication of this matter, we have been gripped by profound sadness. The issues in this matter have once again brought to the fore the fragility and transient nature of the life we live, and how swiftly the tide can turn for the worse. For the past thirteen years, the applicant has lived a life defined by pain and suffering. A suffering made all the crueller by the fact that, unlike most of us, he was stripped of the ability to even give voice to his anguish,” the top court noted.