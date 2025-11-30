Patanjali, 2 others fines Rs 1.4 lakh for selling substandard ghee

Patanjali Ayurved Limited, a commercial food and consumer goods firm founded by Ramdev, and two associated businesses have been collectively fined Rs 1.4 lakh by Uttarakhand’s Food Safety and Drug Administration after Patanjali’s cow ghee repeatedly failed food safety tests.

Samples collected during a routine inspection in October 2020 were tested at both the state’s laboratory in Rudrapur and the National Food Laboratory (NFL), Ghaziabad. In both cases, results reportedly showed that the items were substandard and potentially harmful for consumption.

After reviewing the reports, the matter was put up before the Adjudicating Officer, Pithoragarh, in February 2022, who imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Patanjali, Rs 25,000 on the distributor and Rs 15,000 on the retailer.

In 2020, a sample of ghee was collected during a routine inspection from a general store in the Kasni area of Pithoragarh district. Examination at the lab in Rudrapur had raised a cause for concern as the report revealed that the ghee did not meet the prescribed food safety standards and its consumption could have adverse effects on people's health.

Following the findings from the Rudrapur lab, a notice was issued by the authorities to Patanjali in 2021. After some delay, representatives from Patanjali themselves requested a re-examination of the sample at a central laboratory. The NFL submitted a detailed report in November 2021, which corroborated the findings of the Rudrapur laboratory.

The NFL’s report was reviewed to consider all legal aspects and subsequently, in February 2022, the case was presented before the court of Adjudicating Officer/Additional District Magistrate in Pithoragarh for further action.