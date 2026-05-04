Path of fighting for democracy always long, arduous: Congress on election results

The Congress on Monday thanked the people of Kerala for UDF’s victory and said the Assembly election results in other states have fallen short of party’s expectations but it will not be disheartened and will continue its fight for ideology.

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Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the party extends heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala for giving UDF the opportunity to serve with a resounding majority.

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“We recognise our responsibility and pledge to live up to the trust that the people of Keralam have reposed in us,” he said in a post on X.

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“With the exception of Keralam, the election results elsewhere have fallen short of our expectations. However, we are neither disheartened nor dejected.

“We are waging an ideological struggle. The path of the struggle for democracy and truth against authoritarianism and falsehood is invariably long and arduous. Nevertheless, we will continue to forge ahead with unwavering resolve and steadfast determination,” the Congress leader said.

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Ramesh said the party will soon conduct a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the election results in the three states — West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu — and Union territory of Puducherry.

“The process of dispatching observers to Keralam has already commenced,” he said.

The Congress-led UDF has got a two-thirds majority in Kerala and is headed to form its government in the southern state.

However, the party failed to oust BJP from power in Assam, where BJP won by a big majority for the third time in a row.

The Congress also failed to make a mark in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.