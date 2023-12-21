Patna High Court quashes poll code violation case against Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Patna, December 21
In a relief to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Patna High Court has quashed a case of model code of conduct violation slapped on him during the 2019 general elections.
Sidhu had moved the high court, challenging an order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Katihar district, dated October 12, 2020, by which cognizance was taken of an FIR lodged against him in Barsoi police station during the last Lok Sabha polls.
The case was lodged under different sections of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act, in connection with a speech of Sidhu at an election rally.
Justice Sandeep Kumar, in his judgement dated December 19, ruled that the impugned order was passed by the lower court “mechanically”, and summons had been issued to the petitioner “without application of mind”.
“Accordingly, the application is allowed. Consequently, the cognisance order.... and the entire prosecution of the petitioner are hereby quashed,” the court ruled.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief
Stage set for lifting UWW ban on Wrestling Federation of Ind...
3 more Opposition MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour'; total count reaches 146
Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved motion for the suspensi...
Government to hand over Parliament security to Central Industrial Security Force
Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done...
Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners
The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Elect...
Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march
INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday a...