Patna High Court quashes poll code violation case against Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Patna, December 21

In a relief to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Patna High Court has quashed a case of model code of conduct violation slapped on him during the 2019 general elections.

Sidhu had moved the high court, challenging an order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Katihar district, dated October 12, 2020, by which cognizance was taken of an FIR lodged against him in Barsoi police station during the last Lok Sabha polls.

The case was lodged under different sections of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act, in connection with a speech of Sidhu at an election rally.

Justice Sandeep Kumar, in his judgement dated December 19, ruled that the impugned order was passed by the lower court “mechanically”, and summons had been issued to the petitioner “without application of mind”.

“Accordingly, the application is allowed. Consequently, the cognisance order.... and the entire prosecution of the petitioner are hereby quashed,” the court ruled.

