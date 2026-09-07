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Home / India / Patna lovebirds booked after viral motorcycle stunt on ‘Marine Drive’

Patna lovebirds booked after viral motorcycle stunt on ‘Marine Drive’

Couple seen cuddling and riding without helmets on JP Ganga Path; traffic police lodge FIR for dangerous driving

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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A romantic motorcycle ride has landed a young couple in trouble after a video showing them allegedly performing a dangerous stunt on a busy Patna road went viral on social media.

According to the Patna Traffic Police, Mughalpura resident Deepak Kumar and his girlfriend, whose identity has not yet been established, have been booked over the stunt.

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The viral video, reportedly recorded on September 5 around 5.30 pm, shows the couple riding a motorcycle facing each other on JP Ganga Path, popularly known among Patna residents as the city's own “Marine Drive”. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

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The two can be seen cuddling and caressing each other while the motorcycle is in motion, apparently oblivious to the risk posed to themselves and other road users.

The traffic police said the motorcycle owner was identified on Monday, following which an FIR was registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to rash or negligent driving.

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“Further action will be taken upon investigation,” the traffic police said.

In an appeal to the public, the traffic police urged youngsters to refrain from performing stunts on public roads, warning that such violations are being monitored around the clock through its social media team and the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The incident has also renewed concerns over dangerous riding practices on JP Ganga Path, a popular evening destination in the city.

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