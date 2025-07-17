DT
Patna Mayor's son accused of abusing councillors, search under way to arrest him

Controversy erupted after the Mayor’s son allegedly brought bouncers during the general body meeting of the Patna Municipal Corporation on July 11
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 12:42 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
A search is under way to arrest Patna mayor Sita Sahu’s son for allegedly abusing and threatening councillors during a general body meeting of the municipal corporation, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Shishir Kumar, the son of the Patna Municipal Corporation Mayor, has been on the run after a case was registered at the Gandhi Maidan Police station following a complaint by councillor Jeet Kumar.

“The police have already formed a team, and a search is on. He will be arrested very soon. A councillor alleged that Shishir was interfering in government work. He was accused of assaulting and threatening councillors. He has been evading arrest after the police went to his residence on Sunday morning,” Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

He is free to surrender either before the police or a court, he said.

“Shishir is already facing several cases registered against him. In the last two years, cases under the Arms Act and of intimidation were registered against him in different police stations of Patna,” the SSP said.

The controversy erupted after the Mayor’s son allegedly brought bouncers during the ninth general body meeting of the PMC, which was held on July 11.

Talking to reporters earlier, PMC commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar had said Shishir was trying to scare the councillors.

Shishir, in a recent video statement, has claimed that he is a member of the BJP state working committee and is being wrongly targeted.

“The action taken by the administration against me is not justified,” he stated, urging the police not to act under political pressure.

