Patnaik ‘misled’ people of Odisha on mining legislation, says Pradhan

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In a letter to Patnaik, the former education minister, who had to resign from the Union Cabinet in the aftermath of the NEET paper leak controversy, rejected claims of a revenue loss as "factually incorrect". He said approximately 90 per cent of the total mining sector revenues would continue to go directly to the state treasuries.

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He claimed that Odisha would retain 110 per cent of auction premiums, 15 per cent of royalties, and full district mineral foundation (DMF) collections.

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Pradhan's letter came in response to Patnaik's appeal to Odisha's BJP MPs to demand a reversal of the newly passed legislation on mining. Patnaik had labelled the passage of the Bill as a "black day" for the state.

Pradhan also accused the previous BJD government of financial irregularities and mismanagement regarding mining funds and unapproved projects.