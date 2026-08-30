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Home / India / Patnaik ‘misled’ people of Odisha on mining legislation, says Pradhan

Patnaik ‘misled’ people of Odisha on mining legislation, says Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan claimed Odisha would retain 110 per cent of auction premiums, 15 per cent of royalties, and full district mineral foundation (DMF) collections.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI file
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BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday accused former Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik of misleading the people of the state over the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026.
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In a letter to Patnaik, the former education minister, who had to resign from the Union Cabinet in the aftermath of the NEET paper leak controversy, rejected claims of a revenue loss as "factually incorrect". He said approximately 90 per cent of the total mining sector revenues would continue to go directly to the state treasuries.

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He claimed that Odisha would retain 110 per cent of auction premiums, 15 per cent of royalties, and full district mineral foundation (DMF) collections.

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Pradhan's letter came in response to Patnaik's appeal to Odisha's BJP MPs to demand a reversal of the newly passed legislation on mining. Patnaik had labelled the passage of the Bill as a "black day" for the state.

Pradhan also accused the previous BJD government of financial irregularities and mismanagement regarding mining funds and unapproved projects.

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