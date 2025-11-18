DT
Paw-sitive vibes! Internet can't stop gushing over 'canine mommy-to-be's' haldi ceremony

Paw-sitive vibes! Internet can't stop gushing over 'canine mommy-to-be's' haldi ceremony

The ceremony included a makeover, dance and traditional gifts-turned-treats, making it a heartwarming celebration of pet love

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:21 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
inkofjithin/Instagram
In a world where pets are cherished family members, a soon-to-be dog mom's haldi-style ceremony has melted hearts online. This adorable celebration put the spotlight on the unconditional love between humans and their furry companions.

The Instagram video was shared by @inkofjithin.

Inspired by the traditional Indian haldi ritual, the ceremony welcomed the canine mommy-to-be with a sunny, festive vibe. Soft hues of marigold and yellow created a warm atmosphere, while dog-friendly alternatives replaced turmeric to ensure her comfort.

The ceremony included a makeover, dance and traditional gifts-turned-treats, making it a heartwarming celebration of pet love.

Dressed in a cute outfit, the star of the show basked in affection and attention. The celebration was a tribute to the love shared between pets and their people, with laughter, cheers and precious moments documented.

What truly stood out was the atmosphere of warmth and belonging.

The Internet is gushing over this wholesome moment, showcasing just how deeply animals are cherished in modern families.

