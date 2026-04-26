Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of anticipatory bail plea over allegations against Assam CM’s wife

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against an order of Gauhati High Court which rejected his anticipatory bail petition in connection with his allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

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According to the apex court case status, the matter is yet to be assigned to a bench.

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On April 24, Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia had rejected Khera's anticipatory bail application after the Congress leader was asked by the Supreme Court to approach the Gauhati High Court.

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Following the allegations, the CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, filed criminal cases against Khera and others at Guwahati Crime Branch police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Telangana High Court had earlier granted Khera a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, but the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against it.

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The apex court passed an interim order to stay the grant of anticipatory transit bail and asked Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.