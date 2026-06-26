Pay more for passports from July 1; 10% rebate for kids below 9, elders

The government has amended passport rules, notifying a new fee structure that will be applicable from July 1.

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The application fee for a normal fresh 36-page passport for adults aged 18 years and above, as well as minors aged 15 to 18 applying under the adult category, has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, a rise of nearly 67 per cent. Under the Tatkal scheme, the fee has been raised from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000, an increase of about 43 per cent.

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For overseas applicants, the corresponding fees are $125 and $250, respectively.

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Similarly, the fee for a normal fresh 60-page passport has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, a hike of 75 per cent. Under the Tatkal scheme, the revised fee is Rs 6,000, up from Rs 4,000, marking a 50 per cent increase.

The corresponding fees for overseas applicants are $175 and $300, respectively.

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For a 36-page passport issued in lieu of a lost or damaged passport, the fee under the normal scheme has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 (67 per cent rise). Under the Tatkal scheme, the fee has been raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 (50 per cent). For overseas applicants, the corresponding fees are $250 and $375, respectively.

For a 60-page passport issued in lieu of a lost or damaged passport, the fee under the normal scheme has been revised from Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,000, while the Tatkal fee has been increased from Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,500. The corresponding fees for overseas applicants are $300 and $425, respectively.

A 10 per cent fee concession will be provided on fresh passport applications for two categories of applicants — children up to eight years of age and senior citizens aged 60 years and above.

The concession is available only for fresh applications and does not apply to passport reissues. It is also limited to applications submitted within India.

Minor applicants below 18 seeking a fresh 36-page passport or reissue will pay Rs 1,750 under the normal category and Rs 4,250 under Tatkal within India. Overseas fees will be $90 and $215, respectively. For the replacement of a lost or damaged 36-page minor passport, the fee is Rs 4,250 under normal and Rs 6,750 under Tatkal within India and $215 and $340 for overseas applicants, respectively.

Special travel documents, emergency certificate — available only to applicants abroad — will now carry a fee of $15 with no tatkal facility.

A Certificate of Identity has been priced at Rs 1,000 within India and $50 abroad, again with no tatkal option.

For other passport-related services such as police clearance certificates, surrender certificates, global entry programme verification and other certificates — the fee has been fixed at Rs 750 within India and $40 abroad, with no Tatkal category applicable.

The notification reiterates that passports issued to adult applicants carry a maximum validity of 10 years, while passports issued to minor applicants are valid for five years or until the holder attains the age of 18 years, whichever is earlier.

The Passports Rules originally notified on December 11, 1980, have been periodically revised to keep pace with administrative and economic requirements. The rules were last amended on February 24, 2025.

The current amendment, which takes effect from July 1, 2026, represents the latest revision to the fee framework governing India’s passport and travel document services, administered through the network of Passport Seva Kendras across the country.

The new Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, replace the existing Schedule IV of the Passports Rules, 1980.