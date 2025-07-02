Punjab, Haryana, Himachal among 21 states yet to notify rules for digital evidence support system

Even as the implementation of the three criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — completed one year on July 1, 21 states, including Punjab, Haryana and HP, are yet to notify the e-Sakshya rules.

E-sakshya is a digital evidence management system for streamlining collection of digital evidence in criminal cases, and is aligned with the three laws. Only seven states and four UTs have notified these rules till date. The states and UTs that have notified rules for e-Sakshya are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Delhi, J&K, Ladakh and Puducherry.

E-sakshya is designed in line with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 and integrates cutting-edge technology to streamline the collection, management and exchange of digital evidence.

As the new laws focus on forensic evidence, forensic labs across the country have hired 2,700 professionals on contract in the past year. More than 35 lakh FIRs have been registered under BNS provisions from July 1, 2024 till June 25, 2025. More than 8.6 lakh police officials, 43,000 prison officials, 10,000 prosecution officials, 2,000 forensic officials and 11,000 judicial officials have been trained in the three criminal laws. However, several opposition-ruled states like Punjab, HP, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana have not shared data with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the number of officers trained.

The Centre has provided Rs 245 crore assistance to 30 states and UTs for upgradation of forensic eco-system; and Rs 215.66 crore for modernisation and upgradation of FSLs. Mobile forensic vans for all districts and state FSLs are being provided at a cost of Rs 344 crore.