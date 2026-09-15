'Pension Sakhis' to boost pension coverage, financial literacy among rural households

The Department of Rural Development (DoRD) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have joined hands to expand pension coverage and strengthen social security among rural households through a dedicated cadre of ‘Pension Sakhis’.

The initiative will use the women-led self-help group (SHG) network to improve pension coverage, especially among households with limited access to formal financial advice and retirement planning.

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Under the partnership, Pension Sakhis will work as trusted community-level facilitators, reaching SHG members, rural women, Lakhpati Didis and other rural participants.

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They will provide information on pensions and retirement planning, help with enrolment and assist people in understanding pension-related services.

“The collaboration will also strengthen monitoring of outreach and enrolment through digital dashboards and mobile- and web-based solutions, including the Department’s own LoKoS system, enabling the participating institutions to track progress and identify gaps in coverage,” the ministry said.

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Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, noted that SHG members have distinct savings patterns, livelihood cycles and risk profiles.

He highlighted that social security is an integral pillar of the Mission’s vision of inclusive growth, helping SHG households manage vulnerabilities, build resilience and move towards greater and sustained prosperity.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, the initiative will leverage the community institutional network of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission, including Banking Correspondent (BC) Sakhis and other trained community resource persons, to raise awareness, facilitate enrolment and provide pension-related support to SHG members, rural women, Lakhpati Didis and other underserved groups.

Kansal stressed that pension awareness and financial literacy must be built on honesty, transparency and trust, and expressed confidence that trained BC Sakhis and other financially literate community cadres could serve as ‘Pension Sakhis’ to expand pension coverage across rural India.

Community-level outreach will be supported by appropriate digital systems for monitoring and service delivery, the ministry added.

The initiative would contribute to a broader shift in the rural financial inclusion agenda—from access to financial services towards informed participation, long-term savings and financial resilience, the government stated.

Mamta Shankar, Whole Time Member (Economics), PFRDA, highlighted the need for retirement planning amid rising life expectancy and changing demographic trends.

The collaboration would promote the adoption of pension products, including the National Pension System (NPS), among rural households with limited access to formal retirement and social security mechanisms, she said.